Murder investigation after man's body found near Halifax

A MURDER investigation has been launched after a man's body was found at an address in Sowerby Bridge near Halifax.

Police found the body of a man aged in his sixties after being called to an address in Holly View, Triangle, Sowerby Bridge, at around 11pm yesterday. (Sun Jan 22).

A post mortem examination has been carried out and the death is being treated as suspicious.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 1394 of January 22.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.