Off-road bikes seized as police in Batley begin campaign to tackle nuisance

Police in Batley have begun an operation to tackle nuisance caused off-road bikes and quads on the town's roads.

It aims to eradicate the use on these vehicles the roads and to prevent any danger to other road users.

The campaign, which began on Monday, is in direct response to concerns raised by the local community.

In the first two days of the operation, officers have seized two bikes, reported three people for summons at court and issued five warnings.

And patrols will continue in Batley and Birstall, including the Fieldhead Estate, until the end of the month.

Sergeant Chris Field, of Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Nuisance bikes can cause distress and anti-social behaviour with noise nuisance as well as a danger to the public and their riders.

"Warnings will be issued to anyone seen riding a bike in an anti-social manner, using an off-road bike on the road or causing a danger to other road users. My officers will be using their full scope of powers and will seize these bikes as appropriate which often leads to these being crushed and disposed of.

"There are safe and lawful ways for people to enjoy their hobby but we will not tolerate their use when it is to the detriment of other people trying to enjoy their evenings and weekends in peace and safety.

"I would urge the public to report any incidents of off-road bikes and anti-social behaviour to the police. In particular, we would like any details or descriptions of the riders themselves, the bikes they are riding and the location."

Anyone who witnesses anyone using an off-road bike on the road or in an anti-social manner is urged to report it to the police via 101. If it is causing immediate danger then call 999.

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.