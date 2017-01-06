Police issue urgent appeal in hunt for wanted man

POLICE ARE seeking the public’s help as they hunt a wanted man last seen in Dewsbury.

Mark Alan Griffiths, 49, from Harrogate, was jailed for six years in November 2013 for malicious wounding.

He was released from prison on licence in October but recalled to prison on Thursday for failing to comply with his licensing conditions.

North Yorkshire Police today issued an urgent appeal, saying he may have travelled to neighbouring counties.

Griffiths was last seen leaving his managed accommodation in Dewsbury but failed to return later that day under the conditions of his licence.

He was wearing a red jacket, black trousers with white stripes and grey trainers with a white sole. He was carrying a Tesco carrier bag.

Members of the public were warned not to approach Griffiths or to challenge him. Anyone with information should call police on 101 or, in the case of an immediate sighting, 999.