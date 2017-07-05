Police warn public not to approach wanted man who may be in Leeds

Police in Leeds have warned the public not to approach a man who is wanted in connection with burglary and robbery offences.

Detectives from Leeds District Crime Team want to speak to Paul Isaac Ewart, aged 36, from Otley, in relation to offences in West Yorkshire and North Yorkshire.

He is described as white, six feet tall, medium to slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is pictured with a beard but may have shaved.

He has links to various parts of Leeds, particularly the Woodhouse area and city centre, and to the Batley area.

Members of the public are advised not to approach him but to contact the police immediately.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime number 13170276718 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.