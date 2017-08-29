Two arrests over firearms incident linked to car crash at Dewsbury Police Station

A car which crashed into a barrier at Dewsbury Police Station last night may have been under pursuit, it has been revealed.

The white Vauxhall Astra collided with a barrier at the back of the police station in Old Westgate at around 10.40pm.

The car crashed into a barrier at the back of Dewsbury Police Station in Old Westgate. Picture: Google

Nobody was injured but three men in the car told officers that they had crashed followed a pursuit.

The men also said they believed gunshots had been fired nearby.

It prompted the closure of a number of surrounding roads and a thorough search of the area by police.

Investigators earlier said the crash was not believed to be terror-related.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Bryar, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This is clearly a serious incident in which a car has collided with the barrier of Dewsbury Police station.

“Officers are conducting enquiries this morning to determine the full circumstances of what took place and we have arrested two men in connection with the wider incident on suspicion of firearms offences.

“It must be stressed that this incident is not in any way believed to be terror related and is being linked to ongoing local issues.”

The two men arrested, aged 29 and 17, remain in police custody for further questioning.

Det Supt Bryar added: “I am appealing for witnesses and would like to speak anyone who saw suspicious behaviour in Dewsbury centre last night involving a Vauxhall Astra."

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101.

Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.