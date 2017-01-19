Detached period residence in Ossett

Situated within grounds of approximately 1/3 of an acre and originally built in 1926 is this superb four bedroom extended family home. Built to a unique design and having been heavily extended to the rear.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: elegant hallway, WC, large lounge with a feature brushed steel gas fire with a marble fire surround and French doors leading to the rear decking and patio, formal dining room with feature open gas fire with marble surround, superb fitted kitchen with an open-plan conservatory to the side, rear lobby, utility, study.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of modern units with feature granite worktops incorporating a Belfast style sink and granite drainer. Integrated appliances include a Bosch dishwasher, fridge, microwave combi, wine cooler and Rangemaster range cooker incorporating twin oven and grill and warm up plates with five ring gas hob with extractor above.

To the first floor: four well proportioned bedrooms, two of which have en-suite shower facilities and a wash basin to the third, together with a superb sized house bathroom.

Outside are well presented attractive lawned gardens to the front and side, well stocked with an array of plants, trees and shrubs. Gated access to a tarmacadam driveway provides ample off street parking for several vehicles and leads to a detached garage. To the rear there is an attractive low maintenance garden incorporating an Indian stone flagged area and timber decked patio area ideal for entertaining purposes.

Boasting enviable views to the front and rear of fields and adjoining countryside this substantial imposing family home truly warrants an early inspection to fully appreciate the expanse and spacious living accommodation on offer.

Price: £525,000

Agent: www.richardkendall.co.uk