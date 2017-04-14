Dewsbury MP cuts ribbon to launch refurbished Barclays bank branch

The Barclays bank branch in Dewsbury has relaunched after an extensive refurbishment.

Nick Weaver, community banking director, and Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff who cut the ribbon, attended the ceremony on Friday 31 March.

The branch, on Crackenedge Lane, has undergone a significant revamp.

The new state-of-the-art premises is filled with innovative technology and design, enabling customers to interact with the bank in comfortable surroundings.

The new set-up, which is open plan, has two floors and provide space for new technology and specialist advice together with more choice and privacy for customers.

The banking hall includes traditional counters and self-service tills, and customers will notice more staff members in the hall area armed with iPads ready to give direct assistance.

Nick Weaver said: “Bankers have traditionally been at the heart of the community, supporting people with their finances and helping local businesses to grow.

“The newly refurbished branch has been designed to incorporate the latest technology to enable all our customers to transact with us in a way that suits them.

“We’ve also included a purpose-built area to hold events such as Code Playground or Tea and Teach.”

Paula Sherriff said: “it’s great to see a global company investing in Dewsbury and seeing how a modern branch is transforming the banking experience with the dedicated area to help their customers with money management and digital skills.”