DIP Training joins programme to help the homeless back into work

A Batley-based training provider has signed up to a programme designed to help people living on the streets of Leeds and Kirklees back in to paid employment.

DIP Training is the second business to sign up to the Business’ Building Futures programme run by The Howarth Foundation – the charitable arm of Cleckheaton-based HR, employment law and health and safety company, Howarths.

The partnership will see the team at DIP provide free of charge training to individuals who come through The Howarth Foundation and require upskilling before they can be placed into a paid job.

The company offers over 400 accredited course in areas ranging from maths and English, to business management, employability and retail.

Naqi Mohammed, centre manager at DIP Training, said: “I am delighted that we are able to support The Howarth Foundation through our range of courses and skills programmes that will equip the foundation’s service users with the skills required for them to secure employment.”

Gavin Howarth, chairman of the board of trustees at The Howarth Foundation, said: “Partnering with DIP Training will help us to ensure that every individual who comes through The Howarth Foundation has access to the very best training they require to give them the best chance of getting back in to work.

“The fact that we are able to access DIP’s course all year round and without a waiting list means that we can work as efficiently as possible to help turn these people’s lives around in a relatively short space of time.”