Display focus on founding father

A local fashion-model is supporting an exhibition of colour photographs focusing on Pakistan’s founding father Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Omer Asghar, who has modelled for the Men’s Health magazine, accepted an invite as main guest at the launch of a special photo display on the man who played an instrumental role during 1947 in the creation of what is today the nation state of Pakistan.

The exhibition has been developed by the Kirklees Faith Network initiative to mark this year’s 70th anniversary of India and Pakistan’s independence commemorations.

The stunningly beautiful collection display of never before seen colour photographs and paintings of Mohammad Ali- Jinnah who was fondly known in Urdu to his followers as the “Quaid-E-Azam” – meaning the great leader – will be available to be hired by local schools.

Omer Asghar said: “We live in challenging times where some of today’s British-Pakistani youth need a role model who can create a positive sense of identity and a positive sense of direction for them.

“This amazing man Mohammad Ali-Jinnah came to Britain and studied law in this country.

“As a young person living in Victorian London, he adopted a strong British-Muslim identity.

“He then returned back to the Indian sub-continent and used his education, along with his skills as a qualified barrister from Lincoln’s Inn, to create a country for his people.”

An education resource pack on Quaid-E-Azam Mohammad Ali-Jinnah is due to be launched for local school children in August by the Kirklees Faith Network. The pack will be distributed free.