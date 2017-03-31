Dog owners warned after flesh-eating Alabama Rot case confirmed

Dog owners are being warned to be vigilant after another case of the Alabama Rot disease was confirmed this week.

Eleven outbreaks of the disease have been confirmed across the UK already this year, the latest being in the West Midlands.

Mark Taylor, clinical director at Avonvale Veterinary Centres, has urged dog owners to be aware of symptoms, which can include sudden swelling or soreness on the skin.

He said: “The case... is concerning and I would advise owners to be on their guard.

“Early symptoms include sores and skin lesions, typically below the knee or elbow, which are not wounds from an injury.

“The sores show as a swelling, a patch of red skin or a defect such as an ulcer.

“From then, affected dogs can develop signs of kidney failure which can include vomiting, reduced appetite and tiredness.

“Early recognition of the disease is key. Without knowing the trigger for the disease it’s impossible to give specific advice but I would urge dog owners to bring take their pets to be checked after any sudden onset of skin lesions, especially if the dog is also unwell.”

Alabama Rot, which first appeared in the late 1980s affecting greyhounds in America, has now been found in 29 counties across the UK since 2012, with confirmed cases standing at 94.

The cause of the disease, clinically known as idiopathic cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (CRGV) is still unknown.

The first Alabama Rot conference will be held in May, with scientists from human medicine, alongside vets from academia and private practice, teaming up to discuss ways to learn more about the disease.