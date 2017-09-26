Dow Chemical welcomes MP with site tour

Dow Chemical recently welcomed Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff to its local production site, providing her with the opportunity to meet its employees.

During the course of her visit, the MP learned about Dow’s work within the local community, including the site’s connections with two local universities.

She also had the chance to tour the site and met the operations team in order to understand the role the chemical industry plays in the local area and its history.

The politician had an in-depth discussion with area manufacturing leader Martin Rogers and Dow coating materials production leader Marco Burgold, focusing on the impact of Brexit on the UK chemical industry.

The speakers addressed topics including the importance of open dialogue with the British Government; competitive energy costs; tariff-free cross-border trade; access to a skilled workforce; and regulatory consistency.

Paula Sherriff said afterwards: “I was very impressed with what I saw here at the Dewsbury plant.

“I’m ready to support this local employer at this critical moment of Brexit, but also of course to support its business and employees more broadly inside the Dewsbury constituency.”

Marco Burgold said: “Paula’s willingness to engage and support, especially on the topic of Brexit, which is a cause of some uncertainty at this time, was very welcome.

“It was good to also hear Paula agreeing with the need for clarity on the impact of Brexit in relation to our industry.”