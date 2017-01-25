Driver jailed after 100mph smash leaves four seriously injured

A driver who caused an horrific two-car crash which left three people seriously injured has been jailed for three years.

Dewsbury man Ihtisham Shabir, 24, was “showing off” in an Audi as he drove family and friends to a restaurant at the end of Ramadan in June 2015 when he lost control on a bend and smashed into a VW Golf coming in the opposite direction on the A644 at Cooper Bridge, Brighouse.

A court heard this week how one witness had suggested that Shabir was doing 100mph on the 50mph road and prosecutor Chloe Hudson said frightened occupants in the Audi had told him to slow down as they heard its tyres screeching.

She said Shabir told them he knew what he was doing and overtook several cars at high speed before crashing into the Golf.

Judge Jonathan Rose described the damage to both vehicles as “horrendous” after seeing photographs of the aftermath and Miss Hudson outlined details of the injuries caused to the four passengers in the Audi and the three occupants of the Golf, including multiples fractures.

Shabir, of Bower Lane, Dewsbury, answered “no comment” when he was interviewed by police about the crash, but eventually admitted three charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and dangerous driving.

Shabir’s lawyer, Anastasis Tassou, submitted that his client, who had no previous convictions and an unblemished driving record in the past, had genuine remorse.

Judge Rose noted that Shabir’s only explanation for the incident was that the Ramadan fast had come to an end that day and he was rushing to a restaurant to eat.

He said Shabir made a conscious decision to drive at high speeds, aggravated by the fact that his passengers warned him to slow down.

Judge Rose said the only possible conclusion was that Shabir was “showing off” with a wanton disregard for safety.

He was given a third off the starting point of 54 months because he pleaded guilty at an early stage.

He was banned from road for four years and will have to sit an extended driving test to get his licence back.