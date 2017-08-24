Search

GCSEs 2017: Your guide to Yorkshire's results

Pupils have today received their GCSE results.
Pupils have today received their GCSE results.

Thousands of students from across Yorkshire will today find out their GCSE results and start the process of looking for a job or further education.

We will bring you a comprehensive list of the results from across our county... just click on your region below to see the latest reports.

GCSEs 2017: Your results guide for West Yorkshire

GCSEs 2017: Your results guide for North Yorkshire

GCSEs 2017: Your results guide for South Yorkshire

GCSEs 2017: Your results guide for East Yorkshire

Read more:

GCSEs 2017: The results are in, so what should you do now? The advice you need to know...

GCSEs 2017: Yorkshire's inspirational pupil in results joy after bone cancer fight

GCSEs 2017: Yorkshire mum sits GCSE exam just 28 hours after giving birth

GCSEs 2017: UK pass rates fall amid major exams shake-up

GCSEs 2017: Wait is finally over as thousands of Yorkshire pupils get exam results

‘Congratulations on the GCSE results, now lets make sure our young people are ready for a career’