Mika dancing to top ballet school

A talented dancer from Birstall has won a place at one of Europe’s most prestigious dance schools.

Mika George Evans is poised to start a degree course in ballet at the prestigious Royal Conservatoire of Scotland at just 16 years of age.

The teenager will move to Glasgow this summer to study for a BA in Modern Ballet at the world-famous institution and move a step closer to fulfilling her ambition of becoming a professional ballet dancer.

Mika, who is a student at Bradford College, started dancing before her third birthday when still in her native New Zealand where she was home educated.

She spent two years with the New Zealand School of Dance Scholars programme in Wellington before, when she was 12, her family relocated to the UK.

After settling in Yorkshire she continued her ballet training by gaining a place at Northern Ballet’s Centre for Advanced Training in Leeds where she has been training intensively for the last four years and, for the past year, she has combined this with studying for a Level 2 Performing Arts Diploma at Bradford College as well as GCSEs in Maths and English.

Mika said college course has helped her ahead of her auditions and gave her new-found confidence

She said: “The Performing Arts course has been really good for confidence building.

“Before I came to Bradford College I was so shy that I hardly talked to anybody. At college I really started to open up. I feel I have grown in confidence and matured a lot.

“I got to study not just dance but acting and singing and learn more about other kinds of performing arts.

“It was a great decision coming to college, I have really enjoyed it and benefited from it.”