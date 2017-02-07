Eleven apprentice opportunities at BASF’s Low Moor site in Bradford

BASF is set to announce new apprenticeship opportunities at its Low Moor site in Bradford this Saturday (11 February) with 11 positions up for grabs.

Eleven posts are on offer at the site, with successful applicants starting in September.

There will be opportunities in engineering, laboratory work, warehousing and manufacturing.

Between 10am and noon, potential apprentices and their parents/guardians will be able to meet members of the BASF team, current apprentices and representatives from Kirklees College and learn more about apprenticeship at BASF.

Amanda Harrison, HR manager, is encouraging people thinking about an apprenticeship to attend the event to find out more about the benefits and opportunities available to them working for one of the largest chemical manufacturers in the UK.

She said: “Many of our employees began their careers as an apprentice and we pride ourselves on rewarding ability and talent.”

Reece Connolly, who carried out his apprenticeship at BASF said: “Being an apprentice at BASF was amazing.

“I put a lot of effort in to complete my three-year apprenticeship to a high standard and during that time I received so much support from the BASF team. I am now excited to be able to put my training into practice as a fully-fledged process operator.”

Andrew Irving, GMB Convenor said: “We fully support the apprenticeship programme especially the fantastic opportunities at BASF.

“Apprenticeships are key to the future of the Bradford site.”

To book a place call BASF on 01274 417632/417942.