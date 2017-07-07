Elite’s chance to bid for slice of £225m work

Cleckheaton-based Elite Systems is set for a period of growth after being appointed to Fusion21’s Education Modular Buildings Framework, which is worth up to £225 million over a four-year period.

The construction company, which specialises in bespoke modular buildings, has a strong record of delivering high-quality buildings for education, providing both temporary and permanent solutions for schools which need to accommodate increasing pupil numbers. As one of nine companies on the framework, Elite Systems will have the chance to bid for projects worth millions of pounds.

Fusion21 brings together modular construction companies to provide a turn-key solution for the design, manufacture and installation of modular buildings to existing and new educational property estates.

Unlike traditional building projects, off-site construction typically requires just a few weeks on site – around 75% of the building is manufactured in Elite Systems’ specialist factory, while the company undertakes groundworks on-site. Once on-site, Elite’s installation team connects the building to utilities and, if required, finishes the internal decoration.

Elite Systems managing director Marcus Sutcliffe said: “I am very happy to have been appointed to Fusion21’s framework, which will give us the opportunity to take our firm to the next level.

“We have a proven track record of manufacturing and installing educational buildings in a narrow timeframe, and are able to work around sites with limited access to make the best use of the space available.

“Our collaborative, tailored approach puts us in a good position to deliver successful projects under the framework.”