Embark on virtual tour of Red House Museum

Residents who used to frequent the Red House Museum can now take a tour of the venue via 3D technology.

Although the doors closed for the final time at the Gomersal-based museum on Wednesday 21 December, pioneering scanning work means visitors can still wander around the Grade II listed 1830s cloth merchant’s home – virtually.

Yorkshire-based virtual reality tour specialists CONVRTS volunteered its services to produce a 3D immersive scan of the entire museum.

The results can be viewed online via computer, tablet and mobile, or in virtual reality with a smartphone-powered headset.

Joanne Catlow, community heritage and education manager at Kirklees Council, said: “We were delighted to be able to work with CONVRTS to create a permanent digital record of the house.”

James Thwaite, founder of CONVRTS, said: “After reading about the plight of Red House Museum, I felt we had to step in and offer our services.

“This is exactly what virtual reality should be used for.

“We hope this stands as testament to all the hard work of the staff who have worked at the museum.”

The scan can be viewed at: http://www.convrts.com/red-house-museum.html