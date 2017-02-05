Estate agency helps raise more than £18,000 for CLIC Sargent

Dewsbury estate agency William H Brown has helped raise a record-breaking £18,605 in 2016 for its chosen charity CLIC Sargent.

As part of the national estate agency network Sequence, William H Brown has been supporting CLIC Sargent since 2001 and, after raising more money this year than any other year before, has now raised in excess of £390,000 over the course of the partnership.

Sequence’s fundraising efforts in 2016 have included everything from personal challenges like the London Marathon, skydives and the Prudential Ride London to fun staff initiatives including branch bake sales and dress down days, a Mini bike raffle, a football tournament and the company’s annual partner’s ball.

Jo Hobbs, branch manager at William H Brown, said: “Our partnership with CLIC Sargent is really valuable to us and we all thoroughly enjoy fundraising year after year for such a worthwhile cause.

“The work they do in the fight for young lives against cancer is so important and we’re extremely proud to be able to contribute to and be a part of that.

“We’re donating such an impressive amount to CLIC Sargent this year and look forward to an even bigger year of fundraising in 2017.”

Catherine Cadman, fundraising manager at CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading charity for children and young people with cancer and their families, said: “Everyone at Sequence has surpassed themselves this year with this impressive sum of funds raised.

“Thank you very much to all the employees for joining CLIC Sargent in the fight for young lives against cancer.”