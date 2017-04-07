Executive family home in Dewsbury

Spacious eight bedroom property on a sought-after development

A superb well-proportioned eight bedroom detached property located within a popular residential area in Dewsbury.

The stylish and well maintained accommodation is set out over three floors and comprises on the ground floor of: entrance hall with two built-in storage cupboards, solid oak doors to all rooms and stairs to the first floor; cloakroom/WC; lounge; fitted utility room; impressive modern fitted kitchen/breakfast room with integrated appliances, an archway to the dining room with bi-folding doors to the rear garden and patio doors to the conservatory. A stunning high gloss tiled flooring runs throughout the downstairs living areas.

To the first floor: L-shaped landing with solid oak doors to all rooms and stairs to the second floor; master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, dressing room with fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room; four further bedrooms and a house shower room.

The second floor comprises of: landing with solid oak doors to all rooms; three bedrooms one of which has an en-suite shower room.

To the front of the property is a tarmac driveway providing off street parking leading to an integral garage. There is a garden laid to lawn, stocked with plants, trees and shrubs and an outside flag paved raised terrace with outside lighting.

The spacious enclosed rear garden is laid mainly to lawn with two paved sitting areas. The garden is stocked with plants, trees and shrub borders, with an outside tap and power points. There is a side access gate to the front and a door to the utility room.

The property has an EPC Rating of D.

This spacious family home has the added benefit of no upward chain and an internal viewing is highly recommended by the agent.

Guide price: £325,000 - £350,000.

Agent: www.williamhbrown.co.uk