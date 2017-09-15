Family pay tribute to 'loving' mother as Huddersfield man is sentenced to life for her murder

A Huddersfield man has today been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his partner.

Mark Minott, aged 41, stood trial at Leeds Crown Court for fatally wounding his partner Beverley Robinson in a "ferocious" knife attack at their home at Greenlea Court in February this year.

Beverley Robinson.

He also seriously wounded Beverley’s daughter, Nateesha Hudson, aged 25, who has since recovered from her injuries. She suffered multiple stab wounds during the attack.

After a four-day trial earlier this month, he was found guilty of the murder of Beverley and was also found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the attack on Nateesha.

In a statement, Beverley's family said: “We are deeply saddened and torn about the death of our mother.

“She was such a loving, bubbly and friendly person with a very outgoing personality.

“She gave everyone she came across a sense of positivity and warmth.

“As a family we welcome the outcome of the court verdict. Although it will never bring our beautiful mother back, it gives us comfort to know that we can grieve without the burden of the court case upon us.”

Sentencing Minott, Judge Guy Kearl QC, said “it was a persistent and ferocious attack" which was committed in front of two children.

Detective Superintendent Jim Dunkerley, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "This was a particularly brutal attack; Minott subjected Beverley and her daughter to a violent and sustained attack with a knife.

"One which left Nateesha with significant injuries and tragically Beverley never recovered.

“I hope that today's conviction in court will be able to bring some comfort to Beverley’s family after what has been an extremely difficult time for them.

“He will now serve a significant sentence in prison.”

Minott will have to serve a minimum of 18 years.