Family’s plea to catch arsonists after blaze engulfs their farm

A devastated family have appealed for the public’s help to catch arsonists after thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused when fire bugs struck at their farm .

Police are investigating after a blaze ripped through at Brecks Farm on Moor Lane in Gomersal last Friday.

A barn was completely destroyed and the flames also threatened to engulf other outbuildings containing terrified livestock.

Rosie Ellis, daughter of owners David and Hillary Peel, said: “We are relying on members of the public to come forward - otherwise we have no hope.

“They need to keep an ear out for the culprits so that justice can be brought.

“The barn was completely destroyed along with all our winter feed and bedding.”

“We now are relying on donations from kind farming friends and family in the area.

“We are offering a reward for any information leading to a conviction or arrest.”

Horses, sheep, goats, cows and calves were just feet away from the fire that is believed to have started around 7.15pm.

Police say two suspects were seen running away from the barn after hay was ignited inside.

PC Leighton Stead, of West Yorkshire Police’s Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Team, said: “Two suspects were seen running away from the barn in the aftermath of the fire and we are very keen to identify those persons.

“As the field they ran through would have been very muddy it is likely those persons would have been covered in mud.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw two persons matching that description in the immediate aftermath of the fire, or who has any information which could help us identify the suspects to come forward.”

If you have information contact the Spen Valley NPT on 110 and reference the crime number 13170008807.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.