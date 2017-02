A horse which had become trapped between two fences was freed by firefighters last night.

The animal had become trapped between metal secure fencing and a timber fence at Waltons Heights, Hightown, Liversedge

A specialist Technical Rescue Officer from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was sent, along with the Technical Rescue Unit from Cleckheaton.

Crews rescued the horse by removing some of the timber fence panels, allowing it to move and free itself. It was then led to safety and was uninjured.