Firm shining a light on double award victory

A Cleckheaton-based wedding lighting business has been named the winner of two categories at the I Do Wedding Awards 2017.

Wedding Venue Lighting won Yorkshire’s Best Venue Styling award and Yorkshire and East Midland’s Best in Exhibition Awards.

The third annual I Do Wedding Awards, presented by hostess JoJo of Capital FM, took place at Sheffield City Hall Ballroom.

The ceremony, which usually receives more than 300 wedding supplier entries, welcomed the region’s finest wedding suppliers as voted for by newlyweds from across Yorkshire and the East Midlands.

Wedding Venue Lighting offers a range of products such as starlight dance floors, illuminated letters, festoon lights, hanging lanterns and flower walls, complete with multi-coloured lighting to suit any occasion or colour scheme.

Organised by I Do Magazine, an annual publication read by more than 30,000 brides and grooms every year, the I Do Wedding Awards are decided entirely by the votes of the brides and grooms who have personally used the shortlisted suppliers.

The evening consisted of a champagne drinks reception, a four-course meal, networking and entertainment from local musicians.

Commenting on the award wins, founder and managing director Matt Butcher said: “We’re incredibly proud to have been successful in two categories at the awards.

“Having been nominated by our happy customers, we’re overwhelmed with the amount of positive support we have received throughout the nomination process.”