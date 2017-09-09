Firms urged to join sharing revolution

Building owners and businesses across Kirklees are being asked to open up their free space to volunteers, groups and organisations and become part of a sharing revolution.

Comoodle, the community sharing project run by Kirklees Council, is looking for 100 new shares of ‘space’ via their online platform which also showcases ‘stuff’ and ‘skills’.

Building owners and businesses can put any type of available space on the site – whether it’s advertising in a window, offering a small meeting room or entire venue.

The facility can either be completely free or made available for a small charge or donation to charity.

Hundreds of ‘shares’ have already taken place via Comoodle’s website – from advertising facilities at community centres in Honley, Netherton and Emley, to storage space at Queensgate Market and a parking space at a council depot in Dewsbury.

Duggs Carre, Comoodle project manager, said: “More and more businesses and building owners are seeing the benefits of getting involved in their community. Sharing helps to give local organisations a sense of community spirit and residents see that they care about the area they serve.

“This type of collaboration could lead to strong, local business which is good for us all.”

Cllr Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for resources, said: “There is no better time to sign up to Comoodle and offer your space to share; there are so many residents, groups and businesses that could benefit from a space, for a whole variety of reasons.

“I want to encourage the entire community to join our sharing revolution and get involved.”

Visit www.comoodle.com for more information or to sign up to the scheme.