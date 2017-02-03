First Call Gas shortlisted for national award

A family-run business in Cleckheaton has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

First Call Gas Limited has been listed as a finalist in the Domestic Heating Contractor of the Year category at the H&V Awards which takes place in April at Grosvenor House in London.

This category is open to all companies that carried out residential heating installations for companies or organisations (as opposed to members of the public) during 2016.

The H&V News Awards, now in their 23rd year, are an annual celebration of excellence, forward thinking and the highest achievements across the building services industry.

The awards cover the entire HVAC and building services supply chain from:

l Contractors

l Consultants

l Installers

l Private building owners

l Service and maintenance companies

l BIM (building information modelling)

l Retrofit, installers and safety and training providers

Tom McFarland, events executive, said: “This is a huge honour for us after starting up from home in 2008, having expanded to 12 employees and our own offices in Cleckheaton.

“The awards received a number of high quality entries submitted this year, so making it onto the shortlist is a fantastic achievement.”

Paul Lawrenson, managing director at First Call Gas, “This is a huge achievement for us to be nominated.

“It is a great honour to be recognised for all the hard work and a testament to how far we have come in just eight years. We are also proud to be recognised alongside some of the industry’s leading competitors.”