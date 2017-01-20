First class results for first aid cadets

Members of 868 (Mirfield) Air Cadets have excelled in first aid training and resulting competitions.

Four cadets – Sergeant Matthew Smith, Corporal Kiara Baillie and cadets Christian Bartey and Caitlin Pugh – volunteered as the Squadron’s Youth First Aid team.

Cadets practice their skills during a casualty simulation exercise.

After weeks of preparation and practice under the guidance of Lionel Green they become the winners of the South and West Yorkshire Wing first aid competition.

They then progressed to represent the Wing in the North Region competition, eventually claiming the title.

The team then went on the national Air Training Corps competition, where they finished fifth out of the twelve competing teams.

Personnel at the squadron have also qualified for an impressive 48 first aid awards.

During the year, first aid activities also expanded to include casualty simulation, whereby volunteer cadets have been made up with simulated injuries and require attention from their colleagues, in a casualty training scenario.

Squadron Commander, Flight Lieutenant Peter Doubell, said: “First aid has long been an important part of our cadets’ training, and Lionel Green has always been to the fore in delivering training – he is simply the best first aid instructor I have ever known.

“This year has brought incredible success and the fruits of his labours are manifest in the not only the great achievement of the first aid team, but also in the great numbers of people who have benefitted from his training – including me!

“In all respects an outstanding year for us on the First Aid front.”

The squadron meets at the Air Cadet Centre in Mirfield on Huddersfield Road near the Stocks Bank Road junction on Tuesday and Friday evenings. For more information please visit or contact Flt Lt Peter Doubell on 01924 498896.