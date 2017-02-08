Five bedroom detached in Mirfield

A beautifully presented detached family home
In recent years the property has been extended and had a complete overhaul being finished to an extremely high standard in a modern and contemporary style with high quality fixtures and fittings throughout. This spacious accommodation has five bedrooms to the first floor, four of which are double rooms and a single which is currently being used as a home office. Externally there are large gardens to the front and rear as well as a driveway providing off road parking and a detached garage.
Price: 599,950
Agent: www.earnshawkayestates.com
