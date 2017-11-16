Gadgets: 5 of the best headphones

We look at 5 of the best headphones

Sony MDR-XB650BT On-Ear Headphones, £76.99, www.argos.co.uk

The MDR-XB650BT headphones combine deep, punchy EXTRA BASS sound with wireless freedom Bluetooth and long-listen comfort. Near field communication (nfc) and Bluetooth technology remove the need for wired connections and complex set-up sequences. As part of the extra bass product range from sony, these headphones are ideal for listening to edm and other bass-heavy music genres.

Philips Wireless Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, £79.99, www.argos.co.uk

Fade out the background noise with these wireless headphones. Carry on using noise cancellation even when the batteries run out, simply plug in the audio cable. NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth headphones with just a single touch. Connect your Apple and Android devices, use Siri and Google Now and make calls hands free, simply press the call button on the ear cup.

BEATS Solo 2 Headphones - Luxe Edition, £99.99,www.currys.co.uk

Beats Solo 2 headphones match their smooth curves with incredible full-range sound that reproduces your favourite songs so faithfully, it feels like the artist is performing in front of you. Feel extra-stylish with an attention to detail that includes matching ear cups, cord and headband completed by a distinctive matte finish and reflective Beats logo detail.

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones, £329.95, www.johnlewis.com

Bose’s highly-renowned QuietComfort 35 headphones have been upgraded. As well as the company’s famed noise cancellation technology and wireless connectivity, the QC35 II have Google Assistant built-in. Hook them up to your smart device in an instant, relish the comfort as you put them on, and glory in the sound quality.

Bowers & Wilkins P9 Signature Over-Ear Headphones, £699.00, www.johnlewis.com

P9 Signature, Bowers & Wilkins’ largest over-ear headphone, exemplifies all of the acoustic and design innovation skills they have amassed in their fifty year journey. They raise the bar of sound performance with the latest technological developments in audio architecture for a breathtaking, luxurious and immersive experience.