Gathering to ‘Meet Your Neighbour’

The Indian Muslim Welfare Society (IMWS) played host to more than 40 volunteer representatives from Batley community groups at the first ‘Meet Your Neighbours’ event, held at the Al Hikmah Centre.

The event, on Tuesday 29 March, offered volunteers the opportunity to share information about their group and to chat about a variety of challenges and opportunities.

Chair of IMWS, Saied Laher, said: “One of Batley’s strengths is its passionate and committed band of volunteer organisations. Sadly, we don’t always know about the great work these groups are doing, led by the people of Batley.”

Email mark.griffin@imws.org.uk to find out about further group meetings.