General Election 2017: Huddersfield count

The results for the Batley and Spen, Colne Valley, Dewsbury, and Huddersfield constituencies will be declared at Huddersfield.

Counting of the votes is now under way at Cathedral House and we’ll be updating the results here as we get them.

The turnout has increased in all four seats by around two or three per cent, but officials here say they expect to be returning results earlier than in 2015 when the first was not declared until after 4am.

BATLEY AND SPEN

Tracy Brabin (Labour)

Alan Freeman (Green)

Mohammed Hanif (Independent)

John Lawson (Liberal Democrats)

Aleks Lukic (Independent)

Ann Myatt (Conservative)

Total verified votes: 53,947

Turnout: 67.3 per cent

Labour’s Tracy Brabin is defending this seat after winning the by-election held following the murder of her friend Jo Cox MP last June.

She has only held the seat since October when she won 17,506 votes, beating her nearest rival by 16,500. However, she was the only mainstream candidate to contest the seat as others did not field candidates as a mark of respect to Mrs Cox. Turnout was also low at 26 per cent.

It makes it much harder to judge how she might perform this time round and the Conservatives had been hopeful that they could win this one.

Looking back to 2015, Mrs Cox held the seat for Labour after long-serving MP Mike Wood stood down. She won 21,826 votes, which represented 43.2 per cent of the total share and an increase of one per cent for Labour.

It meant a majority of 6,057 over the Conservatives, who won 15,769 votes. This was a 31.2 per cent share of the vote, down 2.3 per cent on 2010.

UKIP, which is not fielding a candidate this year, had an 18 per cent share with 9,080 votes.

There were 50,479 valid votes in 2015, with a turnout of 64.7 per cent. 200 ballot papers were rejected.

COLNE VALLEY

Cahal Burke (Liberal Democrats)

Sonia King (Green)

Jason McCartney (Conservative)

Patricia Sadio (Independent)

Thelma Walker (Labour)

Total verified votes: 60,653

Turnout: 71.87 per cent

Conservative candidate Jason McCartney, who has held the seat since 2010, is defending a majority of 5,378 after securing 25,246 votes in 2015.

He won a 44.5 per cent share of the vote, which represented an increase of 7.5 per cent on the previous election.

Labour made larger gains though with a 8.6 per cent increase which put them in second place at 19,868 votes.

Neither Yorkshire First nor UKIP are fielding candidates this time round and Cahal Burke for the Liberal Democrats is the only other candidate from 2010 to stand again. The last election was particularly damaging to the party, with the Lib Dems seeing their share of the vote fall by 22.2 per cent.

Nobody seems to be expecting an upset here but it will be interesting to see where the 5,734 UKIP votes go as this is more than McCartney’s previous majority.

There were 56,800 valid votes in 2015, with a turnout of 69 per cent. 153 ballot papers were rejected.

DEWSBURY

Simon Cope (Green)

Ednan Hussain (Liberal Democrats)

Beth Prescott (Conservative)

Paula Sherriff (Labour)

Total verified votes: 56,707

Turnout: 69.71 per cent

Labour candidate Paula Sherriff is defending this seat. She secured 22,406 votes in 2015 to regain the seat from the Conservatives with a majority of 1,451.

Simon Reevell, only the third Tory MP to represent the constituency in 142 years, had won the seat from Labour in 2010 but fell short of retaining it for a second term when he won 20,955 votes.

The 2015 win for Labour represented a 9.6 per cent increase in their share of the vote, which totalled 41.8 per cent.

The Conservatives had a 39.1 per cent share, with UKIP the next most significant at 12.4 per cent. Where those votes go will be crucial as this is a seat that the Conservatives have most definitely had their eye on winning back.

There were 53,630 valid votes in 2015, with a turnout of 67.5 per cent. 238 ballot papers were rejected.

HUDDERSFIELD

Zulfiqar Ali (Liberal Democrats)

Scott Benton (Conservative)

Andrew Cooper (Green)

Bikatshi Katenga (The Yorkshire Party)

Barry Sheerman (Labour)

Marteen Thokkudubiyyapu (Independent)

Total verified votes: 43,912

Turnout: 65.5 per cent

Labour candidate Barry Sheerman has been Huddersfield’s MP since 1983 and was previously elected as MP for Huddersfield East in 1979.

He held the seat for the party once again in 2015 after winning 18,186 votes. This represented a 6.1 per cent increase in his share of the vote, which stood at 44.9 per cent.

The Conservatives saw their total vote decrease by one per cent in 2015, leaving them in second place with a 26.8 per cent share and 10,841 votes. They would need to overturn a majority of 7,345 to take control, making it the biggest challenge of the four seats being counted at Huddersfield.

As with the other constituencies, UKIP is not fielding a candidate this time despite placing third in 2015 with 5,948 votes (14.7 per cent).

There were 40,478 valid votes in 2015, with a turnout of 62.3 per cent. 173 ballot papers were rejected.