Gifts are handed out in Batley Carr to mark the end of Ramadan

As Ramadan drew to a close, members of the Islamic Cultural and Welfare Association (ICWA) in Batley Carr were out hand-delivering Eid gifts to the local community.

The scheme was instigated by the Chief Imam.

A spokesperson from ICWA said: “Eid is a celebratory day after the conclusion of fasting in Ramadan and we were approached to see what we could do as a community to share the joy of Eid and continue to foster our good links with the wider community.

“We are proud to say we have an excellent relationship with the local authority, surrounding schools and our community.

“To use the words of our late MP Jo Cox “we are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us.”

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin was one of the recipients of the gifts and promised to deliver one to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.