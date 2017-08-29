Good results are a credit to the community

Upper Batley High School’s great GCSE results are a credit to learners, their families and staff, said headteacher Sam Vickers.

The Maths and English new Standard ‘Basics’ score was 46 per cent (scoring grade 4-9 in both Maths and English), and new Good ‘Basics’ score of 17 per cent (scoring grade 5-9 in both Maths and English). Learners rose to the challenge of the new and more difficult GCSEs, particularly in relation to their Key stage 2 starting points, she said. Several achieved the highest grades in all of their subjects with many subjects achieving a record number of A and A* grades.

There was excellent performance in mathematics, English, English Literature, Computing, Business Studies, Fine Art, Product Design, Photography, RE and the science department again achieved excellent results in Biology, Chemistry and Physics, said the headteacher.