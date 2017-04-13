Easter pharmacy opening times

Pharmacy opening times over the Easter weekend have been announced.

Asda, on Mill Street West, Dewsbury, will be open from 9am-6pm on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Sainsbury’s supermarket, on Railway Street, Dewsbury, will be open from 8am-9pm on Good Friday and 9am-5pm on Monday.

Boots, on Longcauseway, Dewsbury, will be open from 8.30am-5.30pm on Friday and 10am-4pm on Monday. Kameel Enterprises, on Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury Moor, will be open from 9am-11am on Sunday.

White Rose Pharmacy, at Ravensthorpe Retail Park, Dewsbury, will be open from noon-2pm on Sunday.

Boots, on Old Bank Road, Mirfield, will be open from 9am-1pm on Friday.

Boots, on Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, will be open from 9am-5.30pm on Friday.

The Boots store at Birstall Retail Park, will be open from 9am-8pm on Friday and 9am-6pm on Monday.

Eightlands Ltd, on Upper Commercial Street, Batley, will be open from 10am-10pm on Friday, Sunday and Easter Monday.

Tesco Extra, on Bradford Road, Batley, will be open from 6.30am-10.30pm on Friday and 9am-6pm on Monday.

NHS bosses are also reminding people to stock up on medicines and prescriptions for when most pharmacies and GP surgeries are closed over Easter.

Help can be sought for non-urgent ailments by calling the 24-hour helpline NHS 11.