Kirklees Council supports new mental health initiative

Kirklees Council has thrown its weight behind a mental health campaign that encourages people to discuss their issues.

The ‘Conversations Change Lives’ campaign launches on Thursday, February 2.

The campaign, led by charities Mind and Rethink Mental Illness, aims to change how we all think and act about mental health problems.

It has sparked conversations in schools, homes and workplaces and attracted support from celebrities such as Freddie Flintoff, Stephen Fry and Frankie Bridge.

Councillor Viv Kendrick said: “We’re holding information sessions for our staff in support of the campaign, because mental health is a topic that we should all feel able to talk about.

“Having important conversations can make a big difference. The more we talk, the more lives we can change.”