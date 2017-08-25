Heckmondwike football club boosted by £18k pitch grant

A Heckmondwike football team is celebrating after receiving a five-figure boost which will help them upgrade their playing facilities.

Littletown FC has been given funding of £18,108.00 from the SUEZ Communities Trust for their field drainage project.

The funding will allow for drainage improvements to the club’s Beck Lane pitch.

This will enable teams at all age groups to play and train in a safe environment.

The ground has been prone to waterlogging in recent years but these works will reduce the number of postponements in future.

Colin Cromack, secretary of Littletown FC, said: “Getting this support from SUEZ Communities Trust is going to make such a difference.

“Even when we get a small amount of rain it can make the pitch unplayable.

“This funding will enable us to get as much use as possible from our facilities”.

Marianne Ivin, from SUEZ, said: “We are delighted to be able to step in and help alleviate the problem with funding for drainage.”