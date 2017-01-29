Help now at hand for area’s jobless

Spenborough residents can now receive support when they lose their job or are facing redundancy thanks to a new scheme.

Yorkshire-based training provider Interserve Learning and Employment is rolling out a new employment service called Open Door, providing skills support for local people to access when made redundant, or are at risk of redundancy.

The service will include mentoring, re-skilling, training, up-skilling and vacancy matching for Spenborough residents.

It will benefit not only those who have lost their jobs, but those under consultation and notice of redundancy. Individuals can still access the service up to six months after being made redundant too while employers can also take advantage of the provision to support their staff affected by downsizing or company closure.

Funded by the European Social Fund, Open Doors is available until March 2018, connecting with people in the area and working with them to help address any skills-gaps to ensure they can secure further employment.

Andy Johnston, employment services director at Interserve, said: “This contract is important to the community to reduce the impact that redundancy and job losses can have on people’s livelihoods.

“Building on our experience of helping local residents back into work, we know just what’s needed to give someone the support they need to find a job again.

“We have a great team in place with the understanding of what local employers are looking for.”

If your company is being affected by redundancy call 03334 442770 or email Yorks.Doors@interserve.com. If you are an individual going through the redundancy pr.ocess visit visit ILE.BUZZ/OPENDOORS