Search

How a Dewsbury hospital is calming children’s nerves

0
Have your say

Children who are nervous about visting hospital are having their fears calmed thanks to an innovative new concept.

The radiology department at Dewsbury and District Hospital have recently introduced a Starlight distraction box.

The Starlight is a portable toolkit filled with a variety of toys and puzzles and is designed to distract children whilst undergoing procedures such as x-rays, blood tests and MRI scans.

The box has been donated by Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Lucy Beeley, Radiology Group Manager at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Our radiology team have found the Starlight incredibly useful in helping to take the children’s attention off various procedures.”