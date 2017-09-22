Hundreds enjoy summer play camp

Hundreds of children attended this year’s Kirklees Summer Play Camp.

Children, aged 9-12, stayed at Woolley Edge Scout Camp for four days and three nights, with six camps over the course of the school holiday.

The children took part in different activities, including group games in the wood, a waterslide and a pirate walk. They also had the opportunity to try archery, ride a go kart, make friendship bracelets and listen to stories.

Camp leaders Jane and Duncan said: “We had a great time summer and the children really enjoyed themselves.

“We can’t wait for next year and we are already planning for lots of new activities and games.”