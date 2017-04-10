Ian’s marathon effort for Deafblind charity

A man from Liversedge will take on a challenge of a lifetime when he runs in this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon in order to raise money to support deafblind children and adults.

Ian Johnson, 51, is taking on his first marathon to help raise awareness of the work of national disability charity Sense.

Sales manager Ian, who has been training in the countryside near his home, has undertaken a gruelling training regime in the run-up to the 26 mile race held on Sunday 23 April, which will see him running six days per week.

Alongside his training, Ian is also determined to raise as much money as possible for Sense and has set himself a goal of £1,500.

So far, he has managed to collect more than £800 for the charity through sponsorship.

He said: “Despite missing out on a ballot spot, I was determined to run this year’s London Marathon and had already decided to run for charity, so when Sense contacted me to say they were looking for runners the decision was easy.

“With every step I’ll be raising money to help Sense continue its fantastic work supporting children and adults with sensory impairments.”

Sense supports people who are deafblind, have sensory impairments or complex needs, to live full, independent lives.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Ian-Johnson43 to sponsor Ian.