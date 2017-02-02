Kaci’s role in Secret Lives show

A Batley schoolgirl has been chosen out of thousands of children to appear on Channel 4 show the Secret Lives of Five Year Olds.

Kaci-Faith Scrutton, now aged six, was picked for the documentary after her mum Stacey Scrutton sent a video to casting directors last year.

She is one of nine girls who will feature in the first episode that starts tonight at 8pm.

Her mum, dad, Zeb, two-year-old brother Chase and the rest of the family were all delighted to learn she got the part.

Mrs Scrutton said: “When I got the call to say Kaci had been picked I was in Tesco shopping and I just screamed at the top of my voice and cried with joy.

“I cannot believe she got picked up for this.

“It is amazing that she was the one picked from the thousands that applied.

“We are all so proud of her achievement, her little Yorkshire accent is fabulous on the show.”

The BAFTA nominated series follows nine boys and girls while looking at the differences in their behaviour.

Putting them through different challenges the fly-on-the-wall show highlights risk taking and the children’s manners.

Filming was done in London last July with Kaci on set from 9am until 4pm.

Despite long hours Mrs Scrutton and Kaci were given a free hotel room and took in the sights.

Mrs Scrutton said: “When we were in London she just loved it and didn’t want to come home.

“She made new friends and saw the sights when she wasn’t on set.

“And she felt like a superstar wearing her microphone pack.”

Kaci attends St Mary’s Catholic School in Batley while regularly performing at her parent’s school, the S.L Academy of Dance in Dewsbury.

She has been learning street and break dancing there since she was one.

Now after her time on the show Kaci wants to get back on television.

Her younger brother Chase also wants to follow in her footsteps, as he is now applying for the Secret Lives series himself.

Mrs Scrutton said: “She really wants to get back to auditions to do more after this, it was such a great experience.

“Chase even wants to give it a go now but he is totally different.”