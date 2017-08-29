Kirklees Council wants to save £1m from council tax reduction scheme

Kirklees Council is carrying out a consultation looking into their council tax reduction scheme as they aim to save £1million.

The scheme, which allows people who reach specific criteria to pay less council tax, currently sets the council back £28.8m each year.

The scheme supports people on low incomes.

The changes are aimed at making savings and could affect a range of working age people, but low income pensioners are protected and are not affected by the proposed changes.

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for resources, said: “We continue to have to make some very difficult decisions, we know that for many people the council tax reduction scheme provides much needed relief.

“However due to continuing austerity we have to take some difficult decisions to balance our books as our funding continues to decrease.

“We are not looking to remove support from protected groups; and by carrying out this consultation and considering all options, we are demonstrating our commitment to do all we can to look after our most vulnerable residents and those on low or fixed incomes.

“As councillors we will take it into account the views gathered in this consultation before deciding whether the council tax reduction scheme should alter and how.”

Options the council are considering include simplifying the scheme to reduce administration and benefit costs reducing the maximum amount of savings residents can hold to still qualify for support; or changing the level of support certain groups of people can receive.

To complete the consultation, visit kirklees.gov.uk/ctrsurvey.