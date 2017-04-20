Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series April 20 edition are published below. Numbers refer to the defendants’ ages.

Lee Hartley, (51), of Cemetery Road, Dewsbury, £85 costs for attempting to steal a mobile phone.

Shaun Carter, (48), of Northstead, Dewsbury, Jailed for 14 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for two counts of breaching restraining orders and possession of a class B drug.

Walter Fairley, (37), of William Royd Lane, Heckmondwike, Community order with Electronically-monitored curfew for 11 weeks, £350 costs and £85 victim surcharge for three counts of breaching a restraining order.

Waseem Akram, (24), of Manor Way, Batley, £85 costs, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for entering premises that was under a closure order.

Jamie Chambers, (26), of Charlesworth Square, Cleckheaton, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing £206 worth of stationery.

Gary Dews, (48), of Alexandra Crescent, Dewsbury, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for possession of a class B drug.

Kevin Flanagan, (56), of Hanover Street, Batley, £200 compensation and £85 costs for causing damage to personal property.

Cheryl O’Keefe, (36), of Centenary Way, Batley, £270 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and six points on licence for obstructing a police officer in their duty and driving without insurance.

Kieran Angus, (22), of Maple Road, Dewsbury, Community order with Electronically-monitored curfew for 28 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for breach of restraining order and breach of non-molestation order.

Atilla Tauz, (49), of Valley Drive, Dewsbury, Jailed for 29 weeks and disqualified from driving for 39 months for three counts of driving whilst disqualified and three counts of driving without insurance.

Matthew Ellis, (25), of Springfield Avenue, Batley, Jailed for 18 weeks, disqualified from driving for 20 months and £115 victim surcharge for drink-driving, dangerous driving and without insurance.

Simon Jennings, (30), of Towngate Road, Batley, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for stealing two clay chimneys.

Mark Wood, (54), of Turnsteads Drive, Cleckheaton, Community order with Electronically-monitored curfew for 12 weeks and £85 victim surcharge for stealing £33 worth of meat.

Richard Burton, (40), of Heath Street, Liversedge, £310 costs, £205 fine and £30 victim surcharge for harassment and intent to cause distress by using abusive behaviour.

Nafisa Hussain, (31), of Hawthorn Avenue, Batley, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.20 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Adam Mulla, (21), of Ashcroft Close, Batley, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.20 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.