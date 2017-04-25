Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

received

M Hussain: Detached dwelling forming annex accomodation associated with 55 Ravenshouse Road, Dewsbury.

Birstall Primary Academy: Extension and fire escape doors and staircase at Birstall Primary Academy, Chapel Lane, Birstall.

The Trustees of Al Markazul Ilmi: Partial demolition of existing single storey extension and new two storey extension to Springfield House, 49 Halifax Road, Dewsbury.

D Timmins: Two storey side and rear extension to 11, The Clough, Mirfield.

A Patel: Detached dwelling and alterations to convert existing dwelling to garages on land adjacent to 11 Halifax Road, Batley.

J Sampson: Two storey side extension to 43 Reservoir Street, Dewsbury.

S Nurgat: Alterations to convert offices and hair salon to four bedsits at 28/30 Northgate, Dewsbury.

Mr Hussain: Outline application for detached dwelling at land adjacent to 3 Winfield Drive, East Bierley.

D Tipton: Demolition of existing garage and new two storey extension to 72 Greenacres Drive, Batley.

C Brown: Two storey front extension to 190 Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

Lauren J Dance Academy: Change of use from workshop to dance studio at First Floor workshop Watergate Mills, Bradford Road, Liversedge.

V Hardcastle: Two storey side extension to 27 Roberttown Lane, Liversedge.

S Ineson: Part demolition of existing dwelling and single and two storey extensions to rear of The Old Barn, 10 Headland Lane, Dewsbury.

A Moore: Two storey side extension and demolition of rear extension and single storey extension to 62 Croftlands, Batley.

G Dubens: Demolition of rear extension and single storey side extension, side dormer and internal alterations to 21 Springfield Park, Mirfield.

L Bedford: Single storey front extension and dormer to front of 61 Lees Holm, Dewsbury.

A Aurangzeb: Two storey rear extension and outbuilding to 60 Fieldhead Way, Heckmondwike.

C Morris: Demolition of existing single storey rear extension with raised balcony at 195 Raikes Lane, Batley.

G Wisniewski: Demolition of existing rear extension and single storey rear extension to 22 Blake Hall Road, Mirfield.

G Hardwick: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions to 14A Hey Beck Lane, Dewsbury.

G Hussain: Single storey rear extension at 7 Woodfield Avenue, Batley.

J Hirst: Dormer to rear of 1 Dalby Court, Cleckheaton.

A Hobson: Demolition of outside WC and new extensions to 2 Hopton Hall Lane, Mirfield.

B Hussain: Single storey rear extension to 13 Hill Top Estate, Heckmondwike.

approved

I Mayet: Extensions and alterations to existing outbuilding at 45 Norfolk Street, Batley.

I Hanif: Two storey side extension with double garage at 9 Greenhill Court, Batley.

K Haji: Porch to front and raising of roof to create living space at 111 South Street, Dewsbury.

D Speight: Garden room at 19 Jackroyd Lane, Mirfield.

G Harris: Single storey side extension to The Coach House, Mirfield.

S Maltas: Demolition of existing conservatory and car port and new two storey side and single storey rear extensions to 19 Headlands Close, Liversedge.

N Musa: Two storey side extension and external alterations to 120 Savile Road, Dewsbury.

BT Payphones: Conversion of existing public telephone kiosk to combine phone and ATM service at 1 Albion Street/Bradford Road, Cleckheaton.

M Ismail: Single storey rear extension to 12 Falcon Road, Dewsbury.

Mr John: Two storey extension to 857 Halifax Road, Cleckheaton.

J Atkinson: Extensions to dwelling and alterations to convert integral garage and roof space to living accomodation at 18 Kingsley Close, Birkenshaw.

S Hussain: Two storey rear, single storey side extension and porch to front of 32 Lime Tree Avenue, Batley.

S Mahmed: Demolition of existing rear extension and single storey rear extension to 1 Bendigo Road, Dewsbury.

refused

A J Brook: Single storey rear extension to 39 Whitley Road, Dewsbury.

K Sadique: Single storey rear extension to 516-518 Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury.