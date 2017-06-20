Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

E Simpson: Fencing and gates and rebuilding of wall at 132 South View Road, East Bierley.

J Malle: Extensions and dormer window at 4 The Reynards, Mirfield.

L Harris: Change of use from computer repairs to canine fertility clinic at 40a Savile Centre, Dewsbury.

P Heeson: Two storey rear extension to 1 The Coppice, Cleckheaton.

S Browning: Ancillary building at 2 Church Road, Batley.

M Khalil: Formation of dropped kerb and boundary wall off Black Slaithwaite Road at 266 Headfield Road, Dewsbury.

J Whiteley: Change of use from garage to dog grooming parlour at 22 Parkfield Crescent, Mirfield.

Mr and Mrs Kasuji: Alterations to convert integral garage to living accomodation at 10 Granville Court, Dewsbury.

M Ali: Change of use from hairdressers to tuition centre at New Image Hair Design, 87 Soothill Lane, Batley.

M Adalat and Manzoor Bi: Single storey rear extension to 168 Headfield Road, Dewsbury.

S Hussain: Single storey rear extension to 12 Kertland Street, Dewsbury.

Kings Crown Developments Ltd: Four detached dwellings at 81 Station Lane, Birkenshaw.

K Khan: Single storey rear extension to 127 Oxford Road, Dewsbury.

I Shazad: Side extension to create garage at 39 Grasmere Road, Dewsbury.

approved

Shepherds Meadow Farm: Extension to existing agricultural building at Wellands Lane, Cleckheaton.

H Hanif: Two storey and single storey extensions to 3 Park Avenue, Dewsbury.

K Hodgson: Formation of driveway and dropped kerb to 16 Church Lane, Cleckheaton.

Birstall Primary Academy: Extension and fire escape doors and staircase to Birstall Primary Academy, Chapel Lane, Batley.

Samco Ltd: First floor offices, toilets and kitchen at 1 Nab Lane, Birstall.

A Loonat: Front porch to 13 Whitaker Street, Batley.

S Nurgat: Alterations to convert offices and hair salon to four bedsits at 28-30 Northgate, Dewsbury.

Lauren J Dance Academy: Change of use from workshop to dance studio at Watergate Mills, Bradford Road, Liversedge.

M Afzal: Single storey front and two storey rear extension and dormer to 58 Ravens Lodge Terrace, Dewsbury.

A Khadbai: Side and rear extensions to 20 Grove Street, Mirfield.

H Hafeji: Extensions to 5 Church Walk, Batley.

withdrawn

J Robson: Alterations to change hip roof to gable, front and rear windows and formation of windows at 3 Nova Lane, Batley.