Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

City Developments Yorkshire Ltd: Demolition of one dwelling and four new dwellings at 113 Westfield Lane, Wyke.

M Foxton: First floor rear extension to 21 Maizebrook, Dewsbury.

N Abdeslam: Outbuilding at 162 Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury.

T Raynor: Single storey rear extension to 3 Bee Boo, Whitley, Dewsbury.

C Padgett: Extensions and alterations to 339 Soothill Lane, Batley.

D Sowerby: Single storey front and rear extension to 17 Beechwood Road, Mirfield.

D Shaw: Two storey side extension to 175 Sackville Street, Dewsbury.

M Ashfaq: Single storey rear extension to 59 Scarborough Street, Dewsbury.

F Lunat: Two storey side and rear extension and demolition of garage to 3 Glen Avenue, Batley.

G Hirst: Single storey rear extension to 12 Bishops Way, Mirfield.

M A Khan: Three storey side and single storey rear extensions and front and rear dormers to 31 Kingfisher Crescent, Dewsbury.

A B Shaikh: Single storey side and two storey rear extensions to 12 Carr Side Crescent, Batley.

G Hussain: Single storey extension to 7 Woodfield Avenue, Batley.

Mr and Mrs N Khan: Single storey rear extension to 1 Dearnley Street, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

P Symonds: Alterations to convert part existing stable block to dwelling at rear of 161 Hunsworth Lane, Cleckheaton.

Z Afzal: Conversion of existing internal garage into living accomodation and new detached double garage at 2, The Reynards, Mirfield.

Hopton Mills Cricket Club: Grounds maintenance equipment store with scoreboard at cricket club, Hagg Lane, Mirfield.

J Sampson: Two storey side extension to 43 Reservoir Street, Dewsbury.

D Tipton: Demolition of existing garage and new two storey extension to 72 Greenacres Drive, Batley.

R Lush: Two storey side extension and formation of drive at 9 John Nelson Close, Batley.

Mr and Mrs Dudley: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions to 2 Manor Park, Mirfield.

M Sarfaraz: Single storey extensions and dormer windows to front and rear of 9 Craven Road, Dewsbury.

REFUSED

A R Hussain: Dormers to side of 85 Victoria Road, Dewsbury.

L Ali: Two storey rear extension to 20 Kertland Street, Dewsbury.

WITHDRAWN

P Symonds: Detached bungalow at rear of 161 Hunsworth Lane, Cleckheaton.

A Lee: Two storey side extension to 19A Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.