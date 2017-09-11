Search

Latest planning applications

What's being planned where you live?
What's being planned where you live?

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

A Bashir: Two detached dwellings with garage at 249 Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs T Hirst: Conversion of two dwellings into one, single storey rear extension and two storey side extension and external alterations to 17 Grove Street, Mirfield.

S A Kothia: Alterations to convert integral garage into living accomodation at 45 Old Mill View, Dewsbury.

B Mohyuddin: Alterations to convert hairdressers to flat at 114 Brewery Lane, Dewsbury.

N Dawkins: Change of use of land to domestic garden at 114 Partridge Crescent, Dewsbury.

B Sacha: Single storey front and first floor rear extensions to 14A Hey Beck Lane, Dewsbury.

M Elyas: Two storey side and single storey rear extension and front porch and canopy to 3 York Road, Dewsbury.

A Ahmed: Detached garage at 2 Wayne Close, Batley.

B Hussain: Single storey rear extension, alterations to garage to form study and demolition of existing conservatory at 20 Old Station Court, Heckmondwike.

A Aurangzeb: Two storey side and rear extension to 60 Fieldhead Way, Heckmondwike.

N Akhtar: Two storey side and rear extensions, single storey front extension, dormer to front and raised patio to rear of 47 Harewood Avenue, Heckmondwike.

B Edwards: Two storey side extension and demolition of garage to 47 Gregory Springs Mount, Mirfield.

A Ali: Single storey rear extension to 5 Navigation Road, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

Mrs Worsley: Agricultural barn at Healey Farm, Dewsbury.

G Hirst: Single storey rear and side extension to 12 Bishops Way, Mirfield.

P Briggs: Two storey side and rear extension to 73 Westcliffe Road, Cleckheaton.

Mr and Mrs Fisher: Single storey rear extension to 29A Pinfold Lane, Mirfield.

J Green: Single storey rear extension and raised decking at 37 Francis Street, Mirfield.

Mr and Mrs Bates: Single storey rear extension to 6 Highdale, Dewsbury.

N Islam: Single storey extension to front of 37 Victor Street, Batley.

L Sewell: Conversion of garage into living accomodation at 17 Ventnor Close, Cleckheaton.

R Idle: Two storey rear extension to 33 Elder Close, Batley.

Z Begum: Two storey rear extension to 119 Sackville Street, Dewsbury.

D Carruthers: Single storey side extension to 1 Highfield Mount, Dewsbury.