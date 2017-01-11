Leeds and West Yorkshire: How high winds are affecting YOU

Check out a round up of weather-related issues today in Leeds and West Yorkshire.

* Leeds City Council has extended the plan closure of roads around Bridgewater Place until 4pm.

* West Yorkshire roads blocked or partially blocked due to fallen trees: Harden at Ryecroft Road, Denton Road at Ben Rhydding, Bywell Road, Dewsbury, Smithy Hill at Denholme, Manywells Brow at Cullingworth, Halifax Road at Shelf, Queensbury Road at Boothtown, Halifad Road at Denholme, Pool New Bank Road at Bramhope, Doncaster Road at Nostell, South View at Ilkley, the A657 Leeds Road between Greengates and Rodley and Wortley Ring Road in Leeds.

* A62 Gelderd Road both ways closed, heavy traffic due to fallen tree between A6110 Ring Road Beeston and B6126 Asquith Avenue.

* Northern Powergrid are working to restore power to more than 1,000 homes across Yorkshire as more than a dozen different incidents have been reported.

Postcodes affected include BD12, BD13, BD20, BD21, BD22, DN5, DN18, DN36, DL8, HX2, HX3, HX4, HX6, HU7, HU8, LS14, LS29, S6, S26, S36, S72, S75, WF2, WF3, WF4, WF5 and YO1

* Leeds Bradford Airport: “Strong gale force winds are affecting flights today. Please check with your airline or on our website for details if you’re flying today.”

* Due to the high winds Hebden Bridge second hand market is cancelled today.

* North Yorkshire Fire Service reported that high winds had caused concern for residents at Wagtail Caravan Park.

* Huntington crew attended in the early hours this morning and helped an occupant stabilise a small caravan.

* And a Skipton crew was called out to Park Drive, Sutton-in-Craven shortly after 2.30am when high winds caused a trampoline to blow onto a conservatory and windows were damaged.