I am writing in regards to the problem of parking on Station Road, Back Station Road and the Library car park in Mirfield.

Why don’t Mirfield Town Council put parking meters down one side of Station Road and Back Station Road with double yellow lines down the other side to stop double parking and make the library car park payable after three hours?

This would bring in a revenue that could go to keeping the library open and other things for Mirfield.

Sent by Mrs J Vine, Pinfold Close, Mirfield