Catwalk fame for student Laura’s work

A Batley student has been showcasing her costume-making skills at two national shows.

Laura Ella, who studies Costume with Textiles at the University of Huddersfield, was given the chance to design bespoke outfits along with her coursemates.

Zoflora fashion show - the brand has teamed up with University of Huddersfield costume and textile students inspired by Zoflora's new Yorkshire inspired fragrance, 'Green Valley' - Picture date Tuesday 12 July, 2016 (Great Yorkshire Show, Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

The group’s designs were on display at both the Hampton Court Flower Show and the Great Yorkshire Show.

The 27-year-old and colleagues were given a brief by leading disinfectant brand Zoflora, who sponsored the two events.

The Yorkshire-based company asked students to design and make costumes to complement Zoflora’s garden at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Hampton Court Flower Show.

The garments where then modelled on the catwalk at England’s premier agricultural event, the Great Yorkshire Show.

Laura created an outfit that featured elements of Zoflora’s gold medal winning ‘Outstanding Natural Beauty’ garden, and included references to the Yorkshire countryside as well as incorporating elements of Zoflora’s new limited edition fragrance, inspired by the county, called ‘Green Valley’.

Her costume was just one of five that was shortlisted by the judging panel - made up of representatives from Zoflora, the University and the Great Yorkshire Show.

The costume was modelled on press day at the RHS Hampton Court Flower Show and then took to the catwalk four-times-a-day at the Great Yorkshire Show.

Laura said: “I was completely in shock to find out my design was going to be modelled at both the RHS Hampton Court Flower Show and the Great Yorkshire Show.

“I had such fun designing and making it, and then seeing someone model it was very surreal.

“The entire experience will really help towards my career in costume design.”

Clair Sweeney, course leader of Costumes with Textiles at Huddersfield, said: “The students had a great time working with Zoflora.

“The brand is an iconic household name, and Laura was delighted to see her outfit on show at two big events.”

Sarah Fozzard, Senior Brand Manager at Zoflora, said: “We were incredibly impressed by Laura’s creativity and interpretation of the brief and we wish her the best of luck for her course.”