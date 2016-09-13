Church in search for family of Liversedge soldier who died in the Battle of the Somme

A Liversedge church is appealing for anyone with information as to the existing family of a soldier who died 100 years ago this month.

Private Harry Warden, who died on September 3, 1916, is buried at All Saints Church in Roberttown.

A service earlier this month was followed by a special act of remembrance for the fallen soldier - whose name, for some reason, does not appear on the Roberttown War Memorial.

Reverend Richard Burge said: “Right outside the church is a grave to the Warden family and every time you come out the door you see the inscription to remember Henry Warden who died at the Battle of the Somme.

“It was very special to remember him at our family service - the day after the centenary of his death.

“For some reason Henry’s name does not appear on the Roberttown War Memorial and we would love to have it added if it should be there.”

Mr Warden grew up in Roberttown with his mother Mary Jane, father Henry Senior and eight siblings.

He worked in the coal mines and cloth industry before serving in the First World War with the Duke of Wellington (West Riding) Regiment. His name is among thousands of others on the War Memorial at Thiepval at the Somme Battlefield.

* If you have any information regarding Private Henry Warden or his surviving relatives, call 01274 873024.